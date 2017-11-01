Eric: Cold November? Not quite

Welcome to November, a month when temperatures turn colder and days become shorter. In the short term, only one of those will happen. Any guesses which one?

TODAY: Showers are widespread to west and north of Alabama as moisture moves in our general direction. But while the rain knocks on the door, we don't quite let it in.

Scattered rain chances will be highest across far west and north Alabama with mainly dry conditions elsewhere. For the vast majority of us, rain chances will run a measly 20 percent today with highs into the middle 70s under mixed skies.

REST OF THE WEEK: The warming trends continue with highs tomorrow approaching 80 and into the 80s from there, Still can't rule out a random shower/storm through Saturday, but odds remain low overall.

That's in stark contrast to the typical cooling of temperatures during the month of November. But one thing does remain on schedule...the time change. We'll set the clocks back an hour from 2am to 1am early Sunday morning.

We'll get an extra hour of sleep, but the sun will set VERY early next week.

