Bond revoked after kidnapping suspect arrested in Chilton County

Wyatt can be seen slamming the trunk of his vehicle before fleeing. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

Wyatt was captured on security video walking into a Chilton County gas station. Seconds later, the victim ran into the store and Wyatt could be seen fleeing. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

The man wanted in connection to a kidnapping case from Autauga County was taken into custody in Chilton County Tuesday. Wednesday morning, a judge approved the State's motion to revoke Timothy Jabbar Wyatt's bond stemming from felony arrests made in April.

Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said Wyatt, 36, was taken into custody Tuesday night without incident and is being held in the Chilton County Jail on a second-degree possession of marijuana charge.

Shearon said deputies were performing extra patrol duties in the area of County Road 425, in the Fairview Community, when they found a person sleeping inside the old trade school building. The subject, later identified as Wyatt, was taken into custody.

Wyatt will be transported to Autauga County at some point to face charges of robbery first degree, kidnapping first-degree, and domestic violence second degree after deputies began searching for him for an incident early Monday morning.

A victim reported that while she was sleeping a man began choking her and demanding money. The suspect, identified as Wyatt, then allegedly tied the victim’s hands and put her into the trunk of a blue Ford Taurus.

Wyatt stopped at a gas station on Seventh Street South in Clanton. When he walked inside, the victim popped the trunk and made her escape. Surveillance video shows the victim running inside the same gas station to the attendant. Wyatt sees her and makes a fast break to the car, speeding away.

Wyatt was out on bond in Chilton County for the charge of possession of marijuana, a felony, when the kidnapping incident occurred. Court records showed he was arrested in April for attempted murder, sodomy first-degree, and robbery third-degree.

The second-degree marijuana charge he's being held on at the Chilton County Jail is a misdemeanor that will ultimately be handled in municipal court.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.