New technology is helping doctors diagnose breast cancer earlier

Doctors can now get a much clearer view of the breast tissue with 3D mammograms.

Radiologist Dr. Steven Merandi said, "We can see through the tissue a little bit better. It takes slices through the tissue, instead of a 2D image its 3D, and we get slices kind of like a cat scan through the breast."

Merandi says this helps doctors get more accurate results, and makes it easier to see what is and isn't cancerous.

"It can be easier to find smaller cancers. Some of the cancers that we can find with 3D are not seen at all with 2D. I mean they're fairly rare, but we do find two, three and four mm cancers that we won't see with a 2D mammogram," said Merandi.

Merandi recommends the test in particular for women with denser breast tissue.

"For people with fatty breasts, it's not as useful and probably not necessary, so it's not absolute for everybody, but it's very good for those particular people it's designed for," said Merandi.

Several studies have shown that 3D mammograms find more cancers and also reduce the number of false positives.

Whether it’s a 2D or 3D tests, Merandi says women should be screened every year.

