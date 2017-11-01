10-year-old signs on with Troy Trojans football team

The College Football Playoff selection committee released their initial rankings Tuesday evening and the Alabama Crimson Tide are currently ranked in the Number 2 spot behind the Number 1 Georgia Bulldogs.More >>
The College Football Playoff selection committee released their initial rankings Tuesday evening and the Alabama Crimson Tide are currently ranked in the Number 2 spot behind the Number 1 Georgia Bulldogs.More >>
Nick Saban should be getting a gift on his birthday Tuesday, in the form of the College Football Playoff committee having Alabama ranked #1 in the first poll of the season. But Saban could care less about the poll.More >>
Nick Saban should be getting a gift on his birthday Tuesday, in the form of the College Football Playoff committee having Alabama ranked #1 in the first poll of the season. But Saban could care less about the poll.More >>
Alabama safety Deionte Thompson and three other men have been indicted on charges stemming from a spring break fight, the Beaumont Enterprise reported Monday.More >>
Alabama safety Deionte Thompson and three other men have been indicted on charges stemming from a spring break fight, the Beaumont Enterprise reported Monday.More >>
The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will kick at either 2:30pm CT (CBS) or 6:00pm CT (ESPN) at Davis Wade Stadium.More >>
The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will kick at either 2:30pm CT (CBS) or 6:00pm CT (ESPN) at Davis Wade Stadium.More >>
More big news out of the weekly Gus Malzahn Auburn press conference.More >>
More big news out of the weekly Gus Malzahn Auburn press conference.More >>
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn announced Tuesday morning that tailback Kamryn Pettway will miss an extended period of time after suffering a fractured scapula vs. Arkansas.More >>
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn announced Tuesday morning that tailback Kamryn Pettway will miss an extended period of time after suffering a fractured scapula vs. Arkansas.More >>
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says he doesn't "know with absolute certainty" which two players were named in a federal complaint against associate head coach Chuck Person.More >>
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says he doesn't "know with absolute certainty" which two players were named in a federal complaint against associate head coach Chuck Person.More >>
The SEC Network announced broadcast information Tuesday for the first three weeks of the college football season, and Auburn will take center stage come Week 1.More >>
The SEC Network announced broadcast information Tuesday for the first three weeks of the college football season, and Auburn will take center stage come Week 1.More >>
A 10-year-old from Andalusia has signed on to play with the Troy Trojans, head coach Neal Brown announced Wednesday.More >>
A 10-year-old from Andalusia has signed on to play with the Troy Trojans, head coach Neal Brown announced Wednesday.More >>
There has been a scheduling change regarding the 94th annual Turkey Day Classic. Alabama State will now face off against Edward Waters the university announced Tuesday.More >>
There has been a scheduling change regarding the 94th annual Turkey Day Classic. Alabama State will now face off against Edward Waters the university announced Tuesday.More >>
Troy head coach Neal Brown said Idaho is playing its best football all year.More >>
Troy head coach Neal Brown said Idaho is playing its best football all year.More >>
Faulkner is trying to finish the season strong by winning its last three games of the season, and the team is on the right track after winning the first game 49-35 over Warner.More >>
Faulkner is trying to finish the season strong by winning its last three games of the season, and the team is on the right track after winning the first game 49-35 over Warner.More >>
After being the opponent for two previous Homecoming games the Troy Trojans finally got their shot at playing homecoming host this season and didn't disappoint. While the rain pushed some fans to cover, the Trojans exposed the Eagles of Georgia Southern in the 38-16 victory Saturday.More >>
After being the opponent for two previous Homecoming games the Troy Trojans finally got their shot at playing homecoming host this season and didn't disappoint. While the rain pushed some fans to cover, the Trojans exposed the Eagles of Georgia Southern in the 38-16 victory Saturday.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
The 16-year-old died of malnutrition after investigators say her mother controlled her food intake.More >>
The 16-year-old died of malnutrition after investigators say her mother controlled her food intake.More >>
Allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein have led to a cascade of harassment allegations against other entertainment industry figures, including actors Jeremy Piven and Kevin Spacey.More >>
Allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein have led to a cascade of harassment allegations against other entertainment industry figures, including actors Jeremy Piven and Kevin Spacey.More >>
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
The worker says there was nothing wrong with her choice of costume.More >>
The worker says there was nothing wrong with her choice of costume.More >>
Opelika police have made an arrest in a fatal traffic accident from September.More >>
Opelika police have made an arrest in a fatal traffic accident from September.More >>
Murray collected $20 per autograph to aid Puerto Rico hurricane relief, but refused a fan's offer of three dollars.More >>
Murray collected $20 per autograph to aid Puerto Rico hurricane relief, but refused a fan's offer of three dollars.More >>
Former Trump adviser's guilty plea could mean trouble for campaign officials. He's cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller.More >>
Former Trump adviser's guilty plea could mean trouble for campaign officials. He's cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller.More >>
The GOP tax-writers strained to make last-minute changes to the proposed legislation, working Tuesday through the day and night to produce the first major overhaul of the U.S. tax system in three decades.More >>
The GOP tax-writers strained to make last-minute changes to the proposed legislation, working Tuesday through the day and night to produce the first major overhaul of the U.S. tax system in three decades.More >>
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>