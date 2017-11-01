10-year-old signs on with Troy Trojans football team

(Source: WSFA 12 News) Crawford led the team onto the field during the Georgia Southern Game

A 10-year-old from Andalusia has signed on to play with the Troy Trojans, head coach Neal Brown announced Wednesday.

According to Brown, fifth-grader Kevin Crawford made the decision official on Friday prior to Troy's victory over Georgia Southern.

Crawford joins the team as a member of team IMPACT, a national nonprofit that connects children facing life-threatening or chronic illnesses with college athletic teams. Crawford, a fifth grader, has been battling acute lymphoblastic T-cell leukemia since August of 2016.

Troy officials say Crawford is an official member of the program and will be attending practices, games, dinners, events and more.

Crawford, Troy officials say, was a highly sought after recruit but had his eyes on Troy from early on in the recruiting process.

“Kevin is a once in a lifetime blue chipper, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him join our program,” Brown said. “He is tough, physical and plays with an edge on every single snap. Kevin brings a special energy with him every day, and we just got a whole lot better as a football program.”

For Crawford, the decision to pick the Trojans was an easy one.

“I picked Troy because it is one of the greatest teams ever,” Crawford said at his introductory press conference in front of his new teammates and coaches.

Crawford and the rest of the Trojan team will take on Idaho Thursday night at The Vet. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. in a nationally televised game on ESPNU.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.