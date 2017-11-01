Kowaliga firefighters face dilemma locating emergency calls

It is a scary thing if you think about it: You call 911 for help but first responders can’t find you because there isn't a numerical address on your mailbox or curb.

Trouble finding the addresses when emergency calls go out is often the case for Kowaliga volunteer firefighters.

Kowaliga Lt. Dave McGirt estimates at least 50 percent of their yearly calls are to locations they have trouble finding.

McGirt remembers one call in which they had trouble finding the mobile home fire. Firefighters eventually found it but they are certain they could have saved most of the building if an address had been posted clearly.

Reporter Bryan Henry is working to find out what firefighters are doing about the dilemma and will have more on air, online and on our app.

