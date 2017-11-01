Coach sets up fund to help player paralyzed during practice

Members of Park Crossing High School in Montgomery are asking for the public to rally around the family of a 9th-grade student who was injured during a football practice.

A Go Fund Me account, created by Head Coach Walter ‘Smitty’ Grider, identifies the student as freshman football player Christopher Knight.

The injury happened during a routine football practice on Friday, Tom Salter, the Senior Communications Officer for the Montgomery Public School system indicated.

According to the Go Fund Me, Knight suffered a serious neck injury and has undergone two surgeries to repair damage to his spine. Currently, his injuries leave him paralyzed from his chest down.

The campaign also says Knight’s mother will be unable to work during his recovery. Donations are being accepted to help relieve the financial stress of medical and living expenses of his family.

If you would like to donate to support Knight’s family, you can do so by clicking this link.

