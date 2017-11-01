Man injured in shooting near Baptist Medical Center South

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of Baptist Medical Center South.

Witnesses have reported the shooting happened near the entrance to the hospital's emergency room, and the hospital was placed on lockdown.

According to police, a man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the parking lot of a business in the 2100 block of East South Blvd. The Montgomery Police Department declines, as a matter of policy, to identify specific businesses.

Tommy McKinnon, a spokesperson for Baptist Medical, wouldn't confirm in the shooting happened on the hospital's campus and referred all questions to Montgomery police. McKinnon said the hospital is not on lockdown, but they have "controlled access with all patients and visitors entering through the main lobby entrance." He added that otherwise, hospital operations are normal.

Police say this was not a random event, and there doesn't appear to be a danger to the public. The initial investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between two men who know each other and "encountered each other by chance at the same location."

There were no other injures or other people involved in the shooting, police say. No arrests have been made.

The nearby Easter Seals Central Alabama office was temporarily placed on lockdown.

