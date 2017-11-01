Charges pending in crash that killed 1, injured 2 on Atlanta Highway

Montgomery police have yet to charge the driver involved in a crash that left one man dead and two others injured on Tuesday.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, charges are pending against the driver while investigators wait for the results from a forensic evaluation.

The crash happened on Atlanta Highway near the entrance to the Perry Hill Crossing development. The victim, 62-year-old Leo Fournier, was killed and two other unidentified men were injured while working as a survey team for the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Tony Harris with ALDOT said the crew was doing surveying for a city of Montgomery project to improve the intersection of Perry Hill Road and Atlanta Highway.

A revitalization project is underway in the area. An abandoned restaurant was demolished earlier this year, and a new gas station, car wash and shopping strip recently opened.

