Report shows AL hospital infection rates below national levels

One in every 30 children in the United States has high blood pressure. Now, new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics may help doctors screen children 3 years and older for the condition.

To cut calories, you may be tempted to cut out carbs in the form of grains. But that could be a mistake -- for a variety of reasons.

Popping certain heartburn drugs like they're candy might up your odds for stomach cancer, new research suggests.

Having an alcoholic parent may increase the risk that a teen will commit dating violence, researchers say.

There's good news coming out of Alabama hospitals, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. In 2016 the state's hospitals did better than the nation as a whole when it comes to several infection-related categories that ADPH closely tracks.

Those categories include infection rates on catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs), central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSIs) and two surgical site infection measures including abdominal hysterectomies and colon surgeries.

“Our hospitals have not only performed better than the nation, but over time they have shown significant improvement in the state average,” said Dr. Donald E. Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, who previously served as the state's health officer. “For example, since the program began in 2011, the statewide rate for CAUTIs has been cut in half; other categories have also seen decreases. While much progress has been made, hospitals are constantly working with staff, patients, and their families to prevent infections.”

“We publish an annual report that provides information on the number of infections per category and whether the hospital performs better than the national average, similar to it, or worse than,” said Dr. Scott Harris, acting state health officer. “In addition to the report, our staff members work with hospitals to improve the accuracy of the reporting, education that not only helps with public reporting, but more importantly helps hospitals collect data that is valuable in their efforts to improve care.”

The hospital infection report is one of several tools patients can use to learn more about a hospital’s care. Other quality measures are reported on Hospital Compare, a website operated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“While these online resources can be helpful, they are just part of the picture,” added Dr. Harris. “Individuals should always talk with their physicians about the care needed and the best place to receive that care.”?

ON THE WEB: Full report from ADPH

