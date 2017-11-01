Report shows AL hospital infection rates below national levels

People with rheumatoid arthritis appear to have a higher risk of the lung condition chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), researchers report.More >>
People with rheumatoid arthritis appear to have a higher risk of the lung condition chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), researchers report.More >>
Having an alcoholic parent may increase the risk that a teen will commit dating violence, researchers say.More >>
Having an alcoholic parent may increase the risk that a teen will commit dating violence, researchers say.More >>
Popping certain heartburn drugs like they're candy might up your odds for stomach cancer, new research suggests.More >>
Popping certain heartburn drugs like they're candy might up your odds for stomach cancer, new research suggests.More >>
To cut calories, you may be tempted to cut out carbs in the form of grains. But that could be a mistake -- for a variety of reasons.More >>
To cut calories, you may be tempted to cut out carbs in the form of grains. But that could be a mistake -- for a variety of reasons.More >>
One in every 30 children in the United States has high blood pressure. Now, new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics may help doctors screen children 3 years and older for the condition.More >>
One in every 30 children in the United States has high blood pressure. Now, new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics may help doctors screen children 3 years and older for the condition.More >>
Authorities say an Alabama woman is dead after being hit by a truck as she tried to protect a group of children from the vehicle.More >>
Authorities say an Alabama woman is dead after being hit by a truck as she tried to protect a group of children from the vehicle.More >>
Open enrollment for 2018 health insurance plans is now open as part of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, despite multiple attempts by the GOP to end the law.More >>
Open enrollment for 2018 health insurance plans is now open as part of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, despite multiple attempts by the GOP to end the law.More >>
There's good news coming out of Alabama hospitals, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. In 2016 the state's hospitals did better than the nation as a whole when it comes to several infection-related categories that ADPH closely tracks.More >>
There's good news coming out of Alabama hospitals, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. In 2016 the state's hospitals did better than the nation as a whole when it comes to several infection-related categories that ADPH closely tracks.More >>
Doctors can now get a much clearer view of the breast tissue with 3D mammograms.More >>
Doctors can now get a much clearer view of the breast tissue with 3D mammograms.More >>
According to a recent report from the Department of Health and Human Services, 80 percent of Americans can get a 2018 plan for less than $75 per month.More >>
According to a recent report from the Department of Health and Human Services, 80 percent of Americans can get a 2018 plan for less than $75 per month.More >>
First Source is voluntarily recalling several of its dark chocolate products because they contain milk, which is not listed as an ingredient and poses a serious risk for people with milk allergies or sensitivities.More >>
First Source is voluntarily recalling several of its dark chocolate products because they contain milk, which is not listed as an ingredient and poses a serious risk for people with milk allergies or sensitivities.More >>
The long-term plan for Medicaid, the largest agency in Alabama, is up in the air. Despite repeated efforts and moves, many healthcare questions still exist in Washington.More >>
The long-term plan for Medicaid, the largest agency in Alabama, is up in the air. Despite repeated efforts and moves, many healthcare questions still exist in Washington.More >>
Alabama officials have launched a system to route patients experiencing stoke symptoms to the nearest hospital ready to care for them.More >>
Alabama officials have launched a system to route patients experiencing stoke symptoms to the nearest hospital ready to care for them.More >>
Breast Cancer Awareness month is wrapping up this week, but the disease is not slowing down.More >>
Breast Cancer Awareness month is wrapping up this week, but the disease is not slowing down.More >>
A U.S. judge will not force Trump administration to immediately resume paying health care subsidies under Obama's health law.More >>
A U.S. judge will not force Trump administration to immediately resume paying health care subsidies under Obama's health law.More >>