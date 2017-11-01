After failed repeal efforts, 2018 Obamacare open enrollment begins

One in every 30 children in the United States has high blood pressure. Now, new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics may help doctors screen children 3 years and older for the condition.

To cut calories, you may be tempted to cut out carbs in the form of grains. But that could be a mistake -- for a variety of reasons.

Popping certain heartburn drugs like they're candy might up your odds for stomach cancer, new research suggests.

Having an alcoholic parent may increase the risk that a teen will commit dating violence, researchers say.

People with rheumatoid arthritis appear to have a higher risk of the lung condition chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), researchers report.

Open enrollment for 2018 health insurance plans is now open as part of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Despite multiple attempts by a GOP-led Congress and President Donald Trump to repeal the ACA, the law is still in effect.

Trump and others blame the plan, for among other things, rising insurance premiums.

Despite public failures to repeal the law, the president did make some changes by cutting some subsidies to insurance companies. He also cut funding for outreach and the enrollment period for the ACA. The likely impact of those moves could see a reduced number of people enroll in this year's plan.

Advocacy groups like Alabama Arise are trying to get the message out, even if the government is not.

"The big thing for people to know is that open enrollment is happening. The Affordable Care Act is still the law," said Jim Carnes, policy director at Alabama Arise, “and the discounted plans are still available."

Carnes said the ACA can provide discounted options for those looking for health insurance.

"It's important to note the Affordable Care Act has survived a very significant assault this summer," Carnes explained.

Despite multiple efforts to repeal the healthcare law, Carnes said public influence has helped to keep it alive, although he admits there is uncertainty about the long-term prospects of the law.

"Uncertainty increases the likelihood that someone will go "Eh, I won't bother with getting coverage," " Carnes said. "Uncertainty is not good for consumers, particularly when on a matter as vital as health insurance."

No matter what happens in the future, the Affordable Care Act is still an option for coverage, for now. To look at the healthcare options for this plan, you can go to www.healthcare.gov. or call 2-1-1.

Enrollment is open until Dec 15.

