New Tallassee ordinance targets run down structures

One of several dilapidated structures in Tallassee being targeted by the city. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

An ordinance that lays out guidelines for handling dilapidated structures went into effect in Tallassee Wednesday. The Tallassee City Council passed the ordinance at its most recent meeting.

City Building Inspector Andy Coker said the ordinance is necessary because the original law on the issue was written in 1969.

“It was obviously outdated, plus a lot of laws have changed,” Coker said.

In the old law, Coker said property owners who were in violation of city standards did not have any concrete guidelines holding them accountable to ensure issues would be addressed.

“This basically lays out five-steps that protects property owners and also the City,” Coker said.

You can read the full text of the ordinance here.

The steps laid out in the ordinance include an initial letter that property owners who are in violation will receive. It states their building is in violation of city standards and gives them 45 days to respond with a plan to fix it or a decision to demolish the property.

“During that 45 days, if they can’t complete that, they can file an extension,” Coker said. “If they don’t and the city steps in and tears it down, it allows us to go in and file a lean on the property and get our money back.”

Coker said the city plans to send out letters to five property owners on Thursday. He said there are about 25 structures on the city’s radar. He added the city has limited funding for the efforts so it will use any lean money it receives to address other structures.

Coker said the ideal situation would be for property owners to get their structures up to code but that this ordinance just adds a layer of accountability.

