Huntingdon not distracted by circumstances in upcoming game against Methodist

Coach Turk said it won't take much to get his players excited about Saturday's game. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Huntingdon Hawks are looking to clinch the USA South Athletic Conference championship with a win this weekend against Methodist.

After defeating Greensboro 52-7 last Saturday, the Hawks are 5-0 in the USA South and are now in position to win their third straight conference title.

Even though Huntingdon is in this position, the team isn't preparing differently than any other game.

"I'd rather have the conversation, put it out on the table and make sure everybody knows what's at stake and what all the circumstances are, but also where their focus needs to be," Huntingdon head coach Mike Turk said. "It [the focus] doesn't need to be on that kind of stuff because that kind of stuff doesn't win football games."

Turk says the team will play the Methodist Monarchs with the same mindset they always have, which is to play like it's for the conference championship. It just so happens that this time, it is.

Methodist is 1-7 this season, but Turk says that record doesn't reflect the type of team it is. He says the Monarchs are young in some places, but they are talented, athletic and physical on both sides of the ball.

"You hope this is not the week they figure it out," Turk joked.

With two games remaining in the regular season, it's still important for Turk that the Hawks get better.

"We do talk about continuing to try to improve as season the progresses," Turk said. "At some point during the year, teams stop getting better and start going the other way. If we can continue to improve as the season goes on, we may beat a team late in the year we wouldn't have beat earlier in the year."

Saturday will also be Huntingdon's last home game of the season, and it will also be senior day. One senior in particular, quarterback Chip Taylor, will be one of the players honored. Taylor was named starter for the first time in his career this season. Turk said Taylor has learned a lot from the time he's been around and is playing well, and now the team is benefiting from it.

"He's earned the right to play well," Turk said. "I'm happy he's playing well."

Kickoff between Huntingdon and Methodist is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at W. James Samford, Jr. Stadium.