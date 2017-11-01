Huntingdon not distracted by circumstances in upcoming game against Methodist

The College Football Playoff selection committee released their initial rankings Tuesday evening and the Alabama Crimson Tide are currently ranked in the Number 2 spot behind the Number 1 Georgia Bulldogs.More >>
The College Football Playoff selection committee released their initial rankings Tuesday evening and the Alabama Crimson Tide are currently ranked in the Number 2 spot behind the Number 1 Georgia Bulldogs.More >>
Nick Saban should be getting a gift on his birthday Tuesday, in the form of the College Football Playoff committee having Alabama ranked #1 in the first poll of the season. But Saban could care less about the poll.More >>
Nick Saban should be getting a gift on his birthday Tuesday, in the form of the College Football Playoff committee having Alabama ranked #1 in the first poll of the season. But Saban could care less about the poll.More >>
Alabama safety Deionte Thompson and three other men have been indicted on charges stemming from a spring break fight, the Beaumont Enterprise reported Monday.More >>
Alabama safety Deionte Thompson and three other men have been indicted on charges stemming from a spring break fight, the Beaumont Enterprise reported Monday.More >>
The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will kick at either 2:30pm CT (CBS) or 6:00pm CT (ESPN) at Davis Wade Stadium.More >>
The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will kick at either 2:30pm CT (CBS) or 6:00pm CT (ESPN) at Davis Wade Stadium.More >>
More big news out of the weekly Gus Malzahn Auburn press conference.More >>
More big news out of the weekly Gus Malzahn Auburn press conference.More >>
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn announced Tuesday morning that tailback Kamryn Pettway will miss an extended period of time after suffering a fractured scapula vs. Arkansas.More >>
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn announced Tuesday morning that tailback Kamryn Pettway will miss an extended period of time after suffering a fractured scapula vs. Arkansas.More >>
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says he doesn't "know with absolute certainty" which two players were named in a federal complaint against associate head coach Chuck Person.More >>
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says he doesn't "know with absolute certainty" which two players were named in a federal complaint against associate head coach Chuck Person.More >>
The SEC Network announced broadcast information Tuesday for the first three weeks of the college football season, and Auburn will take center stage come Week 1.More >>
The SEC Network announced broadcast information Tuesday for the first three weeks of the college football season, and Auburn will take center stage come Week 1.More >>
The Alabama State Hornets are on a winning streak for the first time this season, after defeating Alabama A&M 21-16 in the Magic City Classic.More >>
The Alabama State Hornets are on a winning streak for the first time this season, after defeating Alabama A&M 21-16 in the Magic City Classic.More >>
The Huntingdon Hawks are looking to clinch the conference championship with a win this weekend. After defeating Greensboro 52-7 last Saturday, the Hawks are 5-0 in the USA South and are now in position to win their third straight conference title. Even though Huntingdon is in this position, the team isn't preparing differently than any other game. "I'd rather have the conversation, put it out on the table and make sure everybody knows what's at stake and what al...More >>
The Huntingdon Hawks are looking to clinch the conference championship with a win this weekend. After defeating Greensboro 52-7 last Saturday, the Hawks are 5-0 in the USA South and are now in position to win their third straight conference title. Even though Huntingdon is in this position, the team isn't preparing differently than any other game. "I'd rather have the conversation, put it out on the table and make sure everybody knows what's at stake and what al...More >>
A 10-year-old from Andalusia has signed on to play with the Troy Trojans, head coach Neal Brown announced Wednesday.More >>
A 10-year-old from Andalusia has signed on to play with the Troy Trojans, head coach Neal Brown announced Wednesday.More >>
There has been a scheduling change regarding the 94th annual Turkey Day Classic. Alabama State will now face off against Edward Waters the university announced Tuesday.More >>
There has been a scheduling change regarding the 94th annual Turkey Day Classic. Alabama State will now face off against Edward Waters the university announced Tuesday.More >>
Troy head coach Neal Brown said Idaho is playing its best football all year.More >>
Troy head coach Neal Brown said Idaho is playing its best football all year.More >>
The Alabama State Hornets are on a winning streak for the first time this season, after defeating Alabama A&M 21-16 in the Magic City Classic.More >>
The Alabama State Hornets are on a winning streak for the first time this season, after defeating Alabama A&M 21-16 in the Magic City Classic.More >>
The Huntingdon Hawks are looking to clinch the conference championship with a win this weekend. After defeating Greensboro 52-7 last Saturday, the Hawks are 5-0 in the USA South and are now in position to win their third straight conference title. Even though Huntingdon is in this position, the team isn't preparing differently than any other game. "I'd rather have the conversation, put it out on the table and make sure everybody knows what's at stake and what al...More >>
The Huntingdon Hawks are looking to clinch the conference championship with a win this weekend. After defeating Greensboro 52-7 last Saturday, the Hawks are 5-0 in the USA South and are now in position to win their third straight conference title. Even though Huntingdon is in this position, the team isn't preparing differently than any other game. "I'd rather have the conversation, put it out on the table and make sure everybody knows what's at stake and what al...More >>
Members of Park Crossing High School in Montgomery are asking for the public to rally around the family of a 9th-grade student who was injured during a football practice.More >>
Members of Park Crossing High School in Montgomery are asking for the public to rally around the family of a 9th-grade student who was injured during a football practice.More >>
Justin Turner is back at third base and hitting third in the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting lineup for Game 6 of the World Series, while the Astros juggled the bottom of their lineup.More >>
Justin Turner is back at third base and hitting third in the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting lineup for Game 6 of the World Series, while the Astros juggled the bottom of their lineup.More >>
(WTVM) – It’s free taco Wednesday at Taco Bell!More >>
(WTVM) – It’s free taco Wednesday at Taco Bell!More >>
A 10-year-old from Andalusia has signed on to play with the Troy Trojans, head coach Neal Brown announced Wednesday.More >>
A 10-year-old from Andalusia has signed on to play with the Troy Trojans, head coach Neal Brown announced Wednesday.More >>
There has been a scheduling change regarding the 94th annual Turkey Day Classic. Alabama State will now face off against Edward Waters the university announced Tuesday.More >>
There has been a scheduling change regarding the 94th annual Turkey Day Classic. Alabama State will now face off against Edward Waters the university announced Tuesday.More >>
The College Football Playoff selection committee released their initial rankings Tuesday evening and the Alabama Crimson Tide are currently ranked in the Number 2 spot behind the Number 1 Georgia Bulldogs.More >>
The College Football Playoff selection committee released their initial rankings Tuesday evening and the Alabama Crimson Tide are currently ranked in the Number 2 spot behind the Number 1 Georgia Bulldogs.More >>