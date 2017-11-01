State poet laureate commissioned by Gov. Ivey

Governor Kay Ivey has officially commissioned the new Alabama poet laureate.

Jennifer Horne of Cottondale was selected by Alabama's Writer Conclave to serve in the position. Horne has been writing for over 30 years and has written everything from poems, short stories, and anthologies.

Horne says it's an honor to share her passion with the people of Alabama.

"It just feels like such an honor to be selected by fellow writers to represent as part of the literary community and also to the larger world, to the community of Alabama," Horne said.

She now serves as the 12th Alabama state poet laureate.

