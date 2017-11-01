City of Greenville buys LV Stabler Memorial Hospital

In Butler County, the city of Greenville has purchased L V Stabler Memorial Hospital. The city is using a half cent sales tax to fund the purchase.

An Authority consisting of the city and the University of Alabama at Birmingham will oversee the hospital, with Stabler Hospital administrators setting policies and procedures and handling the day to day operations, alongside UAB management.

The Authority will have five members, three from the city and two from UAB.

“We look forward to working with them," said Donny Rentfro, the CEO of the hospital. "Other members of the UAB system in Montgomery and other places will certainly be available to us as well to take care of patients in and around Greenville.”

The hospital will undergo a 90 day plan to assess its strengths and weakness before any operational changes are made.

