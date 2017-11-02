Mike Lutzenkirchen to speak at Alex City teen driving summit

Nearly 200 students are expected to attend a teen driver summit in Alex City featuring keynote speaker, Mike Lutzenkirchen, father of former Auburn football player, Philip Lutzenkirchen.

The program, which is funded by State Farm, is taking place from 9 a.m. to1:30 p.m. will teach the dangers of distracted driving, but will also provide a hands-on learning experience for students.

State Farm Public Affairs Specialist Emily Clarke explained, “We want to make the day educational but also fun.”

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens, and Kathy Monroe, M.D., explained that she sees teen driver deaths every day.

Monroe expressed what everyone’s goals were for the summit, “We hope they will then return to school with the information they’ve learned and share it with their classmates.”

Mike's son Philip was the passenger in an alcohol-related fatal car crash. Mike now works to help prevent all teen motor vehicle crashes.

For more information on the event contact Roszell Gadson, State Farm Public Affairs at (770) 243-9049

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.