Eric: Warming up

A few showers are moving eastward across the area this morning, helping keep roadways wet in a few spots. It's not exactly a high-impact morning with most of the action very light and isolated. The real weather headline lies in the November warmth that is building across the state.

TODAY: Isolated showers will dot the landscape through the morning with overall rainfall amounts barely registering for most of you. Still, it could slow down the commute at times.

These transient showers will fade further into the afternoon with only a random shower or two left over. Highs are into the upper 70s.

The Troy game this evening features a mostly cloudy sky with a rain chance in the 10 to 20 percent range. Overall, not a bad forecast for football.

INTO THE WEEKEND: We'll do 80 or better starting tomorrow with still a 20 percent rain chance persisting. The weekend looks mainly dry with highs into the lower 80s. As warm as we are, severe weather can become a concern this time of year. Fortunately, I see no issues with that in the short term.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.