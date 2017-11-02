Troy University makes big plans for Thursday night game

Troy University’s football team takes on the Idaho Vandals Thursday night. University officials are planning the ultimate tailgating party, that’s family friendly.

“One of our goals is to make it the most family-centered deal we can. So being able to incorporate the kids, being able to incorporate the students, as well as our fans, is something we really look forward to,” said Brent Jones, Deputy Director of Athletics at Troy University.

The event he expects to bring in the most families is T-Roy’s Fall festival.

“We’ll have 12 to 14 different games,” Jones explained. “One of the best things around is parents can d rop off their kids. It’s fully enclosed inside the baseball stadium, so it’s 100 percent safe.”

While the kids are playing, parents can enjoy a pre-game concert. Johnny Barron and the Waterfall Band will perform in Tailgate Terrace at 5 p.m. The concert will take a break for Trojan Walk at 6 p.m.

Children will get into the game Thursday for free and at halftime, Troy is planning what it calls “an incredible fireworks show”.

Troy University’s Athletic Director, Jeremy McClain, believes the big celebration is warranted for the football team’s big success this year. With a 6-2 record, the team is bowl eligible.

“Bowl eligible again in October, for the second year in a row, which says a lot about our program, about what Coach Brown has done in the last couple of years. We couldn’t be more excited about that, we never want to take that for gr anted.

And if you ask McClain, the fans are a big part of that success.

“We’ve had, already this year, some of our record crowds,” McClain said. “The environment we’ve been able to create with our fans makes it a tough place to play. We want that. We want people to talk about Troy as a place where you really don’t want to go on the road and play the football team there because it’s just a tough environment.”

Kickoff is set for 8:15 on ESPNU, leaving plenty of time for afternoon tailgating before the team takes the national stage.

