2 women sought after shoplifting caught on camera

Montgomery Police are investigating after two women were captured on camera taking merchandise from a retail store.

According to CrimeStoppers, the incident happened on Sept. 24 in the 1100 block of Eastdale Circle. Two women were seen entering an optical chain retail store and shoplifting over $1,300 in sunglasses.

If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of these subjects, please call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

