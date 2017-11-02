2 women sought after shoplifting caught on camera - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Crimestoppers

2 women sought after shoplifting caught on camera

(Source: CrimeStoppers) (Source: CrimeStoppers)
(Source: CrimeStoppers) (Source: CrimeStoppers)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Montgomery Police are investigating after two women were captured on camera taking merchandise from a retail store. 

According to CrimeStoppers, the incident happened on Sept. 24 in the 1100 block of Eastdale Circle. Two women were seen entering an optical chain retail store and shoplifting over $1,300 in sunglasses.

If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of these subjects, please call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Crimestoppers2 women sought after shoplifting caught on cameraMore>>

  • wanted

    SLIDESHOW: CrimeStoppers

    SLIDESHOW: CrimeStoppers

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 5:41 PM EDT2017-10-10 21:41:16 GMT

    Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area. 

    More >>

    Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly