Alliant Management Services to manage Medical Center Barbour

Alliant Management Services has signed an agreement to operate Medical Center Barbour beginning in December.

According to the health care authority for the city of Eufaula, beginning on Dec. 1 Alliant Management Services will begin managing Medical Center Barbour. The initial term of the agreement is for 15 years with the options to extend the agreement for another 30 years.

“We are excited about our new partnership with AMS and look forward to the opportunities to improve health care and also expand services in Barbour County and the surrounding region for its residents. The staff at Medical Center Barbour does an excellent job and this partnership will help them continue the quality care we've come to expect,” City of Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs, said.

Medical Center Barbour is a not for profit, state certified acute care facility licensed for 74 beds. The facility has been serving the community for more than 50 years through emergency, surgical and acute care services.

“We understand the importance of good health and want to provide our community with convenient quality healthcare right here at home. We strive daily to provide quality healthcare services. At Medical Center Barbour, we understand the importance of being your neighborhood hospital. We sincerely want to be, as our slogan says, “Here for you,” Ralph Clark, CEO of Medical Center Barbour, said. “Medical Center Barbour has a rich history of caring for its community and region and we are thrilled to start working on a partnership with an organization that shares so many of our values.”

“After months of due diligence, we are excited to finalize the Operating Agreement between MCBH, LLC. and the Healthcare Authority of the City of Eufaula. This unique partnership between MCBH, LLC and Alliant Management Services will assist Medical Center Barbour in treating every patient with the deepest respect, concern, and compassion as an individual. Together we will meet the healthcare needs of patients and provide safe, compassionate, comprehensive healthcare in Barbour County,” stated Michael A. Kozar, Associate of AMS and CEO for Northwest Florida Community Hospital, Chipley, Florida.

