Alex City looks to land business on old Russell Textile Mill property

What was a perpetual eyesore has now become a prime piece of property for Alex City.

For decades, the Russell Textile Mill dominated more than 25 acres of land near downtown. Now the property looks entirely different and something big just may be on the way for Tallapoosa County.

The 17-acre property has been swept clean, seeded to prevent erosion, and primed for the next big thing. Mayor Jim Nabors, who spent his career with the Russell Corporation, is now the driving force behind a strategy to market the land and inquiries are beginning to grow.

"I spent 30 years there," the mayor recalled of his previous time with Russell.

Alex City leaders purchased the land for $360,000 and spent another $200,000 getting it cleaned up and cleared of debris. The property could attract retail or manufacturing but Nabors prefers modern-day manufacturing because the jobs are more sustainable over the long-term.

"It would be related to the car manufacturing business," Nabors said. "A lot of these manufacturers also serve Ford, GM, and others."

With his business background, Nabors is convinced one year from now, if not sooner, he'll be talking about new jobs calling to the city much like the way Russell did for decades.

Just across the street from that empty lot is the old main Russell office building. Nabors still hasn’t given up the idea of turning it into a public safety building for the police and fire departments.

