Time running out to see 'Water World' exhibit in Alex City

There are only three days left to explore the Smithsonian’s 'Water World' inside of Alexander City Hall.

The exhibit, which shows how water sustains everyday life and the history of how water became a powerful force in the world. According to the Smithsonian exhibits, water covers more than 70 percent of the earth’s surface.

City hall officials say since the exhibits opened on Oct. 5, over 200 children have stopped by to marvel over the many benefits of water.

Reporter Bryan Henry is in Alexander City and will have more on the exhibit and what students have learned coming up on air, online and on our app.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.