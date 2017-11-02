Eric: Now is peak time to see Fall foliage

While the Fall's colorful peak is winding down for sightseers in New England, the Deep South's colors are ramping up.

Much of the northern half of Alabama is around the peak of foliage coloring. This far south, our display is significantly more muted than northern locations, but we can still have a decent show.

If you're planning on traveling toward north Alabama, this might be your best weekend to do it as colors will be fading by next weekend and beyond.

Across the southern half of Alabama, the peak will favor next week. That means both this weekend and perhaps even next weekend will offer an equal opportunity to see Mother Nature's colors at her finest.

Local weather conditions leading up to peak coloring influence how vibrant a particular year will be. Temperatures and moisture play a heavy role. Because of this, an individual year can be better or worse than others based on the weather.

