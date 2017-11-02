Man facing 21 counts of animal cruelty fails to appear in court

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who failed to appear in court Thursday to face charges in an Autauga County animal cruelty case.More >>
A precautionary soft-lockdown has been lifted at Wetumpka's middle and high schools, as well as the alternative program, after a threat was made on social media, the Elmore County Public School System said Thursday morning.More >>
Montgomery Police are investigating after two women were captured on camera taking merchandise from a retail store.More >>
The success surrounding Montgomery’s youth gun initiative is undeniable, progress so great it’s nearly wiped out CrimeStoppers' reward money.More >>
Lanett police have made another arrest in the deadly club shooting.More >>
The man wanted in connection to a kidnapping case from Autauga County was taken into custody in Chilton County Tuesday.More >>
Here are all the mugshots of those arrested for a felony in October.More >>
Dothan police have arrested and charged one teen with multiple offenses.More >>
An Alabama man has pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine trafficking charge in New Mexico and is facing a five-year prison sentence.More >>
