New transit route offered in Dothan

Starting Monday, Wiregrass Transit Authority will offer their only loop route for people to get around Dothan. Currently, pick up by the transit authority is based on appointment. The loop route will run every Monday and Thursday.

The pickup location is at The Harbor on N. Foster Street.

The total cost for a ride is $4.00. That's $2.00 each direction. For people who may not be able to afford the cost of a ride, they can contact The Harbor at 334-790-4031 for a ride voucher.

Below is the route schedule:

9 am: Pick up at The Harbor and drop off at Southeast Alabama Medical Center and Career Center

10:30 am: Pick up at Southeast Alabama Medical Center and Career Center and drop off at The Harbor.

11:00 am: Pick up at The Harbor and drop off at Digestive Health, MAO Clinic, Alabama Clinic, Social Security Office, Flowers Hospital.

1:00 pm: Pick up at Flowers Hospital and drop off at The Harbor.

