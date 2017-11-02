Troy fraternity’s ‘offensive’ Halloween skit under investigation

Troy University officials and an international fraternity are investigating an incident that happened on Halloween at a fraternity house on Troy's campus.

According to FarmHouse Fraternity, four undergraduate members of the fraternity's Troy chapter performed an "offensive skit."

Video recorded at the fraternity house shows someone wearing what appears to be a sombrero and serape, another person dressed as President Donald Trump and several others who appear to be dressed as border patrol agents.

The person in the Trump costume is shown shouting at the person dressed in the sombrero as he climbs over a brick wall. The video, recorded on Snapchat, is captioned with "When you ask them to build the wall."

The next part of the video shows a person dressed as a border patrol agent leading out the man in the sombrero with the caption "Got him." Someone can be heard in the video saying “pesos accepted.”

Troy University officials were notified about the video on Wednesday. According to a statement from the university, the Dean of Student Services and the Office of Student Involvement are investigating, and they notified the national Farmhouse Fraternity organization.

The FarmHouse International Fraternity condemned the behavior of the fraternity members.

"We are disturbed by news that those members wore insensitive costumes and performed an offensive skit," said Christian Wiggins, FarmHouse Chief Executive Officer. "This behavior is not consistent with FarmHouse principles, and we are coordinating with the University and chapter to further investigate these concerns."

Wiggins also said the organization at Troy is diverse and members are proud to bring together students with different backgrounds.

"We will not tolerate discrimination in any form and once the investigation is complete will ensure that members involved are held accountable through our conduct process," Wiggins said.

Troy officials shared this statement of apology from the members of the Troy fraternity:

"We sincerely apologize for the actions that occurred during an event at the fraternity house on Oct. 31. These actions fall well short of the standards we expect of our members, and the individuals responsible will face appropriate disciplinary action.



We deeply regret the hurt caused to members of our Troy community, and we are working closely with University officials to ensure something like this does not happen again. We will learn from this and take steps to regain the trust of the University and community. Sincerely,

The Brothers of FarmHouse at TROY"

Officials said the university doesn’t condone the actions or images shown in the video.

“Troy University’s student population is one of the most diverse and international in the state of Alabama, and TROY is committed to the cultivation of a positive, inclusive environment,” the university’s statement said.

One student has spoken out against the fraternity's skit.

"When I saw this video I was outraged. How could someone be so cruel. Deportation is not a joking matter," said Troy University student Khadidah Stone. "Families are torn apart every day and they wanted to make a joke out of it. I feel sorry for those sick individuals in the video who feel as if it is a laughing matter. This is an injustice and it needs to be dealt with appropriately. It is wrong and I am standing up against the bigotry, standing up against the hate, standing up against the ignorance and standing up for what is right."

There will be a town hall meeting in the Trojan Ballrooms at noon on Friday. All students are invited to attend and express their concerns.

