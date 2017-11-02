AL gets an F on latest March of Dimes Premature Birth Report Card

Cancer drug prices in the United States keep rising steadily, a new study says.More >>
Babies born with a previously untreatable degenerative nerve disease now have two fresh sources of hope for their future.More >>
Steering opioid addicts toward treatment programs instead of prisons, while tightening federal policies on opioid prescribing, could curb the opioid epidemic, President Donald Trump's opioid crisis commission said Wednesday.More >>
People with rheumatoid arthritis appear to have a higher risk of the lung condition chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), researchers report.More >>
Having an alcoholic parent may increase the risk that a teen will commit dating violence, researchers say.More >>
Authorities say an Alabama woman is dead after being hit by a truck as she tried to protect a group of children from the vehicle.More >>
The 2017 March of Dimes Premature Birth Report Card is out and Alabama got an "F" with a preterm birth rate of 12 percent.More >>
Alliant Management Services has signed an agreement to operate Medical Center Barbour beginning in December.More >>
Among those sickened, 12 have been admitted to an off-base hospital, and the rest are in quarantine at military medical facilities.More >>
In Butler County, the city of Greenville has purchased L V Stabler Memorial Hospital.More >>
Open enrollment for 2018 health insurance plans is now open as part of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, despite multiple attempts by the GOP to end the law.More >>
There's good news coming out of Alabama hospitals, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. In 2016 the state's hospitals did better than the nation as a whole when it comes to several infection-related categories that ADPH closely tracks.More >>
An employee pointed out that smoke breaks took up an average of 40 minutes a day - and that nonsmokers were working during that time. The Japanese company decided to reward the non-smokers.More >>
Doctors can now get a much clearer view of the breast tissue with 3D mammograms.More >>
According to a recent report from the Department of Health and Human Services, 80 percent of Americans can get a 2018 plan for less than $75 per month.More >>
