Autauga County sheriff takes pies to the face for a good cause

Someone takes Sheriff Joe Sedinger up on the offer. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Sheriff Joe Sedinger waits for someone to take him up on the pie to the face offer. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger took some pies to the face Thursday. The pie-pelting was all for a good cause, raising money for breast cancer research.

Even the sheriff's wife, Leona, got in on the fun.

If you wanted to cream the sheriff, a $100 bill would get you the chance as Sedinger sat helplessly in front of his pink police cruiser.

The proceeds will go to benefit the American Cancer Society and to help those fighting breast cancer in the River Region.

Sheriff Sedinger has been very involved in raising money for breast cancer research and hosted several events over the month of October.

