Renovations coming to Montgomery County Courthouse, DHR

The Montgomery County Courthouse will soon get some renovation. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Montgomery County Courthouse and the Montgomery County Department of Human Resources will soon begin the renovation process.

“We still call it the new courthouse, but we’re renovating that," explained Donnie Mims, the Administrator for the Montgomery County Commission. "It’s been many years since it’s had major renovations and some annex one for the sheriff’s office…finishing the renovations there and then other smaller buildings, and so that’s that project."

That's not all, Mims said.

"The second project, we’re working in conjunction with the State of Alabama’s Department of Human Resources to replace the existing building that they have there on Mobile Highway,” Mims added.

The Public Building Authority approved bond resolutions to pay for the upgrades.

“The State of Alabama, by law, cannot build a building, and so the contractor has leases with other county governments across the state and what we do is we help them construct the building and then they’ll pay us lease payments and they’ll occupy the building,” Mims said.

The courthouse will be getting a $25 million bond, and DHR will be getting a $32 million bond.

Some of the renovations to the courthouse include "expanding and enlarging the jury assembly room, working on an entrance to the courthouse, considering improving the entrance to the courthouse relative to weather and security, also other building conference rooms where attorneys and their clients can meet during trial, " Mims stated. "It’s just issues that the court has brought to our attention that we’re trying to address. It’s a significant improvement.”

DHR is partnering with the commission to construct a new building on a portion of the existing property that is currently being used for staff parking.

Renovations will also be made to Annex 1 and Annex 2. The first will be renovating the space that is currently housing engineering, IT, the Board of Registrars, and the lobby, as well as the security in the lobby will also be updated. In Annex 2, they will be working on the weatherization of the building to make it more energy efficient.

In the jails, they will be doing maintenance work and will be addressing existing needs and issues.

WSFA 12 News reached out to the state’s DHR but they declined to comment.

