Visit the Alabama National Fair and help feed the community

Boxes fill with food for the Montgomery Area Food Bank at the Alabama National Fair. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A dollar and a canned food item is all that you need to have a good time Thursday night during Dollar Day at the Alabama National Fair.

Admission with a food item is just a buck as is every ride, fair officials say.

“This is the biggest day we have," according to Alabama National Fair General Manager Randy Stephenson. "This is going to be the biggest attended day we have. It’s the best deal in any fair that goes around and it's been hugely successful for us. The carnival loves doing it because its part of giving back to the community too.”

This is the fourth year that the Alabama National Fair has partnered with the Montgomery Area Food Bank for this event. In 2016 more than 19,000 pounds of food was donated!

If you miss the fair Thursday but still want to donate, you can do that by visiting the Montgomery Area Food Bank.

