Vernon: A warm start to November continues

After a cool ending to October, November is anything but. Temperatures were above average once again today and it looks like this warm trend will into the weekend. Until then we'll move through a calm evening and nighttime setting with slowly cooling temperatures. Rain chances will remain elevated at 20 percent for most of the evening, but many of you will not see a drop of activity. The best chance for rain in our area will be located west of I-65.

TONIGHT: After the evening, the threat of rain will be pretty much out of here for everyone. A few clouds will stick with us overnight, so expect partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

TOMORROW: If you enjoyed today's weather then you're going to be thrilled tomorrow. Our weather remains on repeat to close out the weekend. Expect partly sunny skies with a small (20%) chance of rain. Temperatures will once again be above average (average for this time of year is 74 degrees) in the lower 80s.

OUR WEEKEND: We'll remain unseasonably warm in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Rain chances will remain low at 20 percent Saturday and goes away Sunday thanks to upper-level ridging building in. If you have any outdoor plans Saturday, our rain threat doesn't look to be a washout. But if a shower just so happens to develop and pass over your area then it will make you have to run for cover. So for Saturday have in your mind of a few showers as a possibility and have the WSFA First Alert Weather app on your mobile device to receive any precipitation alerts. That way you can be on the go and enjoy your weekend and know about the approaching storm before it's right on top of you.

A cold front will stall to our north by the end of the weekend/early next week. Rain chances will climb slightly Tuesday and Wednesday. Eventually, the front will gain momentum and push through Alabama late Wednesday and behind it we'll fall below average in the upper 60s to low 70s for afternoon highs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Temperatures will turn even cooler through next weekend with the arrival of another front. The week of the 13th could possibly have afternoon highs in the 60s, and possibly as cool as the upper 50s to low 60s on the 16th and 17th. That's pretty chilly, but that could change between now and then.

***REMEMBER*** Before you go to bed Saturday night remember to set your clocks back 1 hour! Enjoy the extra hour of sleep!

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.