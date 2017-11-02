Tuskegee prepares for Miles with SIAC West Division title on the line

Saturday's regular season finale for the Tuskegee Golden Tigers is big!

Tuskegee welcomes in-state rival Miles College to Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium with the SIAC West Division title on the line.

Winner of Saturday's game advances on to the conference championship game later in November.

Tuskegee has won five-straight games entering this week. Miles has won four straight.

Tuskegee Coach Willie Slater says the Golden Tigers and Golden Bears mirror each other.

"They are hitting their peak right now. At the same time I also think we are beginning to peak at the right time, too. We are excited about the opportunity, and we are excited about our kids. This is what they work for. This is what it's all about right here," stated Slater at his Thursday press conference.

Tuskegee is 7-2 on the season with Miles entering at 6-3. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Tuskegee.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.