Tuskegee prepares for Miles with SIAC West Division title on the line

Want to guess who the happiest person in the world is about Alabama not being #1? Hint, he coaches them.More >>
Want to guess who the happiest person in the world is about Alabama not being #1? Hint, he coaches them.More >>
"My agent thought it was a done deal, all I know is what I was told, and the paperwork got turned in a little too late," said McCarron.More >>
"My agent thought it was a done deal, all I know is what I was told, and the paperwork got turned in a little too late," said McCarron.More >>
The College Football Playoff selection committee released their initial rankings Tuesday evening and the Alabama Crimson Tide are currently ranked in the Number 2 spot behind the Number 1 Georgia Bulldogs.More >>
The College Football Playoff selection committee released their initial rankings Tuesday evening and the Alabama Crimson Tide are currently ranked in the Number 2 spot behind the Number 1 Georgia Bulldogs.More >>
Nick Saban should be getting a gift on his birthday Tuesday, in the form of the College Football Playoff committee having Alabama ranked #1 in the first poll of the season. But Saban could care less about the poll.More >>
Nick Saban should be getting a gift on his birthday Tuesday, in the form of the College Football Playoff committee having Alabama ranked #1 in the first poll of the season. But Saban could care less about the poll.More >>
Alabama safety Deionte Thompson and three other men have been indicted on charges stemming from a spring break fight, the Beaumont Enterprise reported Monday.More >>
Alabama safety Deionte Thompson and three other men have been indicted on charges stemming from a spring break fight, the Beaumont Enterprise reported Monday.More >>
Auburn Athletics will hold two men's basketball players out indefinitely connected to the with an ongoing federal bribery probe involving the team's coach.More >>
Auburn Athletics will hold two men's basketball players out indefinitely connected to the with an ongoing federal bribery probe involving the team's coach.More >>
More big news out of the weekly Gus Malzahn Auburn press conference.More >>
More big news out of the weekly Gus Malzahn Auburn press conference.More >>
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn announced Tuesday morning that tailback Kamryn Pettway will miss an extended period of time after suffering a fractured scapula vs. Arkansas.More >>
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn announced Tuesday morning that tailback Kamryn Pettway will miss an extended period of time after suffering a fractured scapula vs. Arkansas.More >>
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says he doesn't "know with absolute certainty" which two players were named in a federal complaint against associate head coach Chuck Person.More >>
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says he doesn't "know with absolute certainty" which two players were named in a federal complaint against associate head coach Chuck Person.More >>
The Alabama State Hornets are on a winning streak for the first time this season, after defeating Alabama A&M 21-16 in the Magic City Classic.More >>
The Alabama State Hornets are on a winning streak for the first time this season, after defeating Alabama A&M 21-16 in the Magic City Classic.More >>
The Huntingdon Hawks are looking to clinch the conference championship with a win this weekend. After defeating Greensboro 52-7 last Saturday, the Hawks are 5-0 in the USA South and are now in position to win their third straight conference title. Even though Huntingdon is in this position, the team isn't preparing differently than any other game. "I'd rather have the conversation, put it out on the table and make sure everybody knows what's at stake and what al...More >>
The Huntingdon Hawks are looking to clinch the conference championship with a win this weekend. After defeating Greensboro 52-7 last Saturday, the Hawks are 5-0 in the USA South and are now in position to win their third straight conference title. Even though Huntingdon is in this position, the team isn't preparing differently than any other game. "I'd rather have the conversation, put it out on the table and make sure everybody knows what's at stake and what al...More >>
A 10-year-old from Andalusia has signed on to play with the Troy Trojans, head coach Neal Brown announced Wednesday.More >>
A 10-year-old from Andalusia has signed on to play with the Troy Trojans, head coach Neal Brown announced Wednesday.More >>
There has been a scheduling change regarding the 94th annual Turkey Day Classic. Alabama State will now face off against Edward Waters the university announced Tuesday.More >>
There has been a scheduling change regarding the 94th annual Turkey Day Classic. Alabama State will now face off against Edward Waters the university announced Tuesday.More >>
Auburn has suspended two men's basketball players. The school made the announcement on Thursday morning. To avoid any potential eligibility issues, Auburn Athletics has decided to hold men’s basketball players Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy out indefinitely. Because this is related to an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time. Wiley, who recently played in the 2017 USA U19 World Cup Team, is a sophomore. Purifoy is also a sophomore. Auburn's Univer...More >>
Auburn has suspended two men's basketball players. The school made the announcement on Thursday morning. To avoid any potential eligibility issues, Auburn Athletics has decided to hold men’s basketball players Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy out indefinitely. Because this is related to an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time. Wiley, who recently played in the 2017 USA U19 World Cup Team, is a sophomore. Purifoy is also a sophomore. Auburn's Univer...More >>
The Houston Astros won the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7.More >>
The Houston Astros won the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7.More >>
Troy University is planning the ultimate tailgating party, that’s family friendlyMore >>
Troy University is planning the ultimate tailgating party, that’s family friendlyMore >>
Members of Park Crossing High School in Montgomery are asking for the public to rally around the family of a 9th-grade student who was injured during a football practice.More >>
Members of Park Crossing High School in Montgomery are asking for the public to rally around the family of a 9th-grade student who was injured during a football practice.More >>