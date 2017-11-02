Tuskegee prepares for Miles with SIAC West Division title on the - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Tuskegee prepares for Miles with SIAC West Division title on the line

SOURCE: WSFA 12 SPORTS SOURCE: WSFA 12 SPORTS
TUSKEGEE, AL (WSFA) -

Saturday's regular season finale for the Tuskegee Golden Tigers is big!

Tuskegee welcomes in-state rival Miles College to Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium with the SIAC West Division title on the line.

Winner of Saturday's game advances on to the conference championship game later in November.

Tuskegee has won five-straight games entering this week.  Miles has won four straight.

Tuskegee Coach Willie Slater says the Golden Tigers and Golden Bears mirror each other.

"They are hitting their peak right now. At the same time I also think we are beginning to peak at the right time, too. We are excited about the opportunity, and we are excited about our kids. This is what they work for. This is what it's all about right here," stated Slater at his Thursday press conference. 

Tuskegee is 7-2 on the season with Miles entering at 6-3. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Tuskegee.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Team CoverageRegional College SportsMore>>

  • Tuskegee prepares for Miles with SIAC West Division title on the line

    Thursday, November 2 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-11-02 22:47:08 GMT
    SOURCE: WSFA 12 SPORTSSOURCE: WSFA 12 SPORTS

    Saturday's regular season finale for the Tuskegee Golden Tigers is big!

    More >>

    Saturday's regular season finale for the Tuskegee Golden Tigers is big!

    More >>

  • ASU remains focused heading into game against Jackson State

    ASU remains focused heading into game against Jackson State

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-11-02 03:56:23 GMT
    SOURCE: WSFA 12 SPORTSSOURCE: WSFA 12 SPORTS

    The Alabama State Hornets are on a winning streak for the first time this season, after defeating Alabama A&M 21-16 in the Magic City Classic.

    More >>

    The Alabama State Hornets are on a winning streak for the first time this season, after defeating Alabama A&M 21-16 in the Magic City Classic.

    More >>

  • Huntingdon not distracted by circumstances in upcoming game against Methodist

    Huntingdon not distracted by circumstances in upcoming game against Methodist

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-11-02 03:52:29 GMT
    Coach Turk said it won't take much to get his players excited about Saturday's game. (Source: WSFA 12 News)Coach Turk said it won't take much to get his players excited about Saturday's game. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    The Huntingdon Hawks are looking to clinch the conference championship with a win this weekend. After defeating Greensboro 52-7 last Saturday, the Hawks are 5-0 in the USA South and are now in position to win their third straight conference title. Even though Huntingdon is in this position, the team isn't preparing differently than any other game. "I'd rather have the conversation, put it out on the table and make sure everybody knows what's at stake and what al...

    More >>

    The Huntingdon Hawks are looking to clinch the conference championship with a win this weekend. After defeating Greensboro 52-7 last Saturday, the Hawks are 5-0 in the USA South and are now in position to win their third straight conference title. Even though Huntingdon is in this position, the team isn't preparing differently than any other game. "I'd rather have the conversation, put it out on the table and make sure everybody knows what's at stake and what al...

    More >>
    •   

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Tuskegee prepares for Miles with SIAC West Division title on the line

    Thursday, November 2 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-11-02 22:47:08 GMT
    SOURCE: WSFA 12 SPORTSSOURCE: WSFA 12 SPORTS

    Saturday's regular season finale for the Tuskegee Golden Tigers is big!

    More >>

    Saturday's regular season finale for the Tuskegee Golden Tigers is big!

    More >>

  • Auburn to sit 2 men's basketball players

    Auburn to sit 2 men's basketball players

    Thursday, November 2 2017 5:47 PM EDT2017-11-02 21:47:37 GMT
    Austin Wiley (left) and Danjel Purifoy (Source: AuburnTigers.com)Austin Wiley (left) and Danjel Purifoy (Source: AuburnTigers.com)

    Auburn has suspended two men's basketball players. The school made the announcement on Thursday morning. To avoid any potential eligibility issues, Auburn Athletics has decided to hold men’s basketball players Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy out indefinitely. Because this is related to an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time. Wiley, who recently played in the 2017 USA U19 World Cup Team, is a sophomore. Purifoy is also a sophomore. Auburn's Univer...

    More >>

    Auburn has suspended two men's basketball players. The school made the announcement on Thursday morning. To avoid any potential eligibility issues, Auburn Athletics has decided to hold men’s basketball players Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy out indefinitely. Because this is related to an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time. Wiley, who recently played in the 2017 USA U19 World Cup Team, is a sophomore. Purifoy is also a sophomore. Auburn's Univer...

    More >>

  • Astros win 1st World Series crown, top Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7

    Astros win 1st World Series crown, top Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7

    Thursday, November 2 2017 12:19 AM EDT2017-11-02 04:19:51 GMT
    Thursday, November 2 2017 3:33 PM EDT2017-11-02 19:33:04 GMT

    The Houston Astros won the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7.

    More >>

    The Houston Astros won the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly