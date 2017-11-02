Fred Gray, famed attorney of Rosa Parks, honored by Hope Worldwide

Famed Civil Rights Attorney Fred Gray added another honor to his illustrious life Thursday as Hope Worldwide honored him with a lifetime service award.

Hope Worldwide has previously honored other notable figures as Nelson Mandela, Jimmy Carter, and Mother Teresa.

Gray, a longtime and notable civil rights attorney, defended Rosa Parks and argued multiple cases in front of the United States Supreme Court. He said he accepted the award on behalf of others, like his clients, especially those who never received the press that Parks did.

“I’m appreciative of this award because it comes at a time when many of the gains that we have made in the area of civil and human rights are being threatened,” Gray said.

Hope Worldwide said they picked Gray because he exemplifies what they want from their volunteers and hope he can be an inspiration.

“We need to hold those examples up around us because these examples inspire, they help us imagine how we can make a difference,” explained Russ Hargrove, Hope Worldwide’s chief development officer.

Gray also imparted advice to those who may look to follow in his footsteps.

“Don’t wait for somebody to tell you "Here’s a problem, let's go and solve it." Look at it, analyze it, talk to other people about it. And you will be surprised that there will be some other people who feel the same way you feel about the condition and will be willing to help you change it, “ Gray explained. “Let us continue our work so all of God’s children, regardless of race, creed, religion, or condition of servitude will be truly free.”

Gray was also thankful the award was presented at the Tuskegee Historical Center, which he's trying to raise funds for to have it open full time.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.