Guest Editorial: The Girl Scout Difference

I’m Karlyn Edwards of the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama. Girls need us now, more than ever, and we are committed to reaching every girl, everywhere.

The Girl Scout Research Institute’s “State of the Girl” report details harsh realities for many girls in Alabama. In this report, our state ranked 30th in overall well-being, 21st in terms of emotional health, 33rd in physical health and safety, and 42nd in education. Around 26 percent of school aged girls in the state are currently living in poverty, and 8 percent of girls ages 6 to 17, according to the reports, have experienced some form of neighborhood violence.

Despite these stark statistics, at Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama, we believe in the power of a Girl Scout G.I.R.L., Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, and Leader.

With programming across 30 counties, Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success.

GSSA serves more than 1,400 girls in the River Region. Our programs offer an exciting pathway for girls to rise above the odds and become life-long difference makers as women.

Girl Scouts is the BEST girl leadership experience in the world, period.

To join, volunteer, or donate, please visit girlscoutssa.org or follow us on social media to see how Girl Scouts in your community are giving back. Remember, when girls succeed, so does society.

