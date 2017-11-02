Guest Editorial: The Girl Scout Difference

I’m Karlyn Edwards of the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama. Girls need us now, more than ever, and we are committed to reaching every girl, everywhere.More >>
Remember when Halloween used to be a time when everyone dressed up and had fun.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey announced last week that the state is currently experiencing one of the lowest unemployment rates ever.More >>
I am at a loss for words.More >>
If you’re like me - and for your sake I hope you’re not - you are always on the go and often need to swing through a drive-thru for a quick meal.More >>
Mayor Todd Strange was a bit upset last week when he addressed the crime problems of Montgomery during a news conference.More >>
Fall is in the air and if you are like me, it couldn’t get here quick enough. With the cooler temperatures finally heading our way, why not go out and explore Montgomery and have some fun with the family.More >>
A recent study from Ditch the Label notes half of teens and young adults between ages 12 and 20 have been bullied and 17 percent experience bullying online.More >>
I stand here once again talking about horrific, terroristic actions of a deranged madman, who opened fire on Las Vegas concert goers killing 59 and injuring more than 500 others.More >>
The Alabama Board of Funeral Service has received statewide reports of individuals who do not work for a funeral home, contacting families who are currently experiencing the loss of a loved one and requesting money be paid for services and merchandise.More >>
