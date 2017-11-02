Montgomery business honored for support of the arts

The Beasley-Allen Law Firm in Montgomery was the big winner at Thursday's Montgomery Area Business Committee for the Arts luncheon.

The committee encourages businesses to support local arts organizations. Other winners included Alabama Power, Merryl Lynch and Foshee Architecture and wind creek hospitality.

"It's really important for the arts organizations to be able to thank the businesses for their hard work here in the community that they do," said Ashley Ledbetter, the executive director of MABCA. "For their financial support, for their volunteer support, and this is a way that the Montgomery Area Business Committee for the Arts can do that, and each year we have bigger numbers that turn out to come and celebrate the arts and celebrate the businesses that help them in everything that they do."

Elizabeth Crump, an early community theater pioneer, was also honored at the luncheon. The stage at the Cloverdale Playhouse is named in her honor.

