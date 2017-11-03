Chunn helps lead Troy past Idaho, 24-21

The Troy Trojans relied on the legs of senior running back Jordan Chunn Thursday night to pick up a 24-21 win over Sun Belt foe Idaho.

After missing the last two games, Chunn returned to the backfield Thursday for Troy and carried the load. Chunn rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns to lead a Troy ground game that finished with 183 yards rushing on the night.

Troy would find itself down 7-0 after the first quarter, but Chunn would tie the game with 6:01 remaining in the second quarter after a 16-yard touchdown run.

Tyler Sumpter would kick a 40-yard field as time expired in the first half to give the Trojans a 10-7 lead.

It was a lead Troy would never lose.

The Trojans jumped out to a 17-7 lead early in the third quarter after quarterback Brandon Silvers connected with Tevaris McCormick for a 14-yard touchdown.

Idaho would hang tight. Vandals quarterback Matt Linehan would hit Alfonso Onunwor on a 23-yard scoring strike with 8:55 remaining in the came to cut Troy's lead to 17-14.

Troy answered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by a Chunn seven-yard touchdown to extend the lead back to 10.

Idaho would get a touchdown with 23 seconds remaining to make it 24-21, but Troy would recover the onside kick and run out the remaining time.

Silvers would finish the day with 212 yards passing and a touchdown. He also tossed a first half interception.

Damion Willis would lead Troy in receiving with three catches for 60 yards.

Troy improves to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the Sun Belt Conference with the win and will travel to Coastal Carolina on Nov. 11.

