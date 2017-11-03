Blanket Drive designed to help Montgomery's homeless

The Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless is hosting a blanket drive throughout November, to benefit the over 800 homeless people that are in our area.

MACH will have two PODS storage containers in Montgomery, one will be located at the Festival Plaza Shopping Center and the other at the Cloverdale Playhouse. The PODS will be open for donations on Nov. 4, 11, and 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prattville residents will also be able to donate at their local Guardian Credit Union. The GCUs located on E. Main Street and Interstate Court will be accepting donations from Nov. 4 through the 18 during their normal business hours.

The blankets donated will be distributed directly to the homeless, along with food, hygiene kits, and clothing.

The drive is hosted in conjunction with National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week which is held from Nov 11 through the 19.

For more on how to donate or to volunteer contact MACH at (334) 261-6182 or visit their website.

