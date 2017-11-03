Woman gives false police report as excuse for being late to work

An 18-year-old has been charged after admitting that a report she made on social media and gave to police wasn’t true.

According to the Eufaula Police Department, Samantha Jolene Robertson is charged with false reporting to law enforcement authorities.

The department says they received several tips about comments made on social media regarding an incident involving the impersonation of a police officer. Another post stated that the ‘officer’ attempted to abduct the woman.

An individual, later identified as Robertson, came to the department to report the incident. Robertson claimed that she was allegedly stopped, had her car searched, and had her property damaged.

Due to the seriousness of the allegations and the potential safety implications for the public, the criminal investigations division began looking into the reports. After speaking to witnesses and questioning Robertson about inconsistencies in her report, she confessed that she fabricated the story as an excuse for being late to work.

Robertson was taken the Eufaula City Jail where she is being processed.

The comments made sparked panicked inquiries and fueled rumor and misinformation, the department says. Police caution the public about posting accounts of unverified information, especially if it is likely to cause panic or widespread misunderstanding.

Officials stress that if an incident constitutes a major public safety issue the public will be notified as soon as possible.

