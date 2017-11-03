Woman gives false police report as excuse for being late to work

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.More >>
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
One current and three former female members of Congress say they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House.More >>
Opelika police have made an arrest in a fatal traffic accident from September.More >>
Murray collected $20 per autograph to aid Puerto Rico hurricane relief, but refused a fan's offer of three dollars.More >>
The U.S. is approaching two decades since there's been any substantial improvement in the rate of gun deaths.More >>
An 18-year-old has been charged after admitting that a report she made on social media and gave to police wasn’t true.More >>
