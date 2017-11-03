Sheriff's searching for thief caught on camera in Chilton County

The Chilton County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two thieves, one of which was caught on surveillance camera.

According to the Chilton County Sheriff's Facebook page, the burglary took place on County Rd. 515. One thief was caught on camera and can be seen busting through a door and taking a flat-screen TV.

Officials say that the suspects are believed to be in a 2007 to 2008 red Toyota Corolla.

The TV along with an x-box was taken. No one was home at the time of the break-in, according to the Sheriff's office.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.