Eric: Warm November weekend

Temperatures are going up and we haven't quite hit the ceiling yet. Highs of 80 plus appear imminent for the next several days as warm air streams into Alabama. If you can handle the warmth, this weekend will be solid.

TODAY: Highs around 80 will be complemented by mixed skies into the afternoon. There could be a few showers or storms that fire, mainly across western Alabama late day. But many of us end up staying dry.



That's good news for folks headed to the fair or taking in a Friday Night Fever game this evening. No coats needed.

THIS WEEKEND: We'll enjoy low 80s highs both Saturday and Sunday with rain chances low Saturday and near zero Sunday. Overall, it's a good-looking weekend. Warm weather spills over into early next week before a cold front brings us back down midweek.

