Do you know how to use a fire extinguisher?

A recent recall of nearly 38 million fire extinguishers may have you looking at yours for the first time in a long time. Perhaps you may even be wondering if you would know how to use it in an emergency situation.

Lt. Jason Cupps, with the Montgomery Fire Department said just having one is a good first step.

“You see how quick it can put out a fire, which can be the difference between saving lives, and definitely saving a lot of property damage,” Cupps said.

When it comes to using a fire extinguisher, MFD uses this acronym to explain it: PASS. Pull the pin, Aim the hose, Squeeze the handle, and Sweep the hose from side to side.

“The extinguisher is designed to smother the fire, to take the oxygen away so the fire goes out, so aiming at the base of the fire is very important,” Cupps explained and after you use it, don’t try to use it again. “We suggest buying another one,” Cupps said. “Or there are some companies that can refill some of those extinguishers for a fee. It might be cheaper than buying a new one.”



Did you know that you also may not be keeping your fire extinguisher in the safest location?



“We recommend moving it out of the kitchen,” suggested Cupps. “If your fire is on the stove, then your initial reaction will be to run out, and you’ll run right by the extinguisher. So maybe in a cabinet nearby, a pantry just outside the kitchen, the laundry room, somewhere close that you can get to it safely, but not right there in the kitchen.”

