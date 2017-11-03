Dothan bombing suspect appears before judge in bond hearing

A Dothan bombing suspect appeared before a judge Friday morning via video conference for a bond hearing. Sylvio Joseph King, 44, is currently being held without bond at the Houston County Jail.

King is charged with possession/transportation of a destructive device with injury, attempted murder, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and criminal mischief first-degree.

The charges are related to an investigation that started Oct. 23 when a remote-controlled bomb, planted in a truck, detonated. The driver, Terry Daniel Brooks, was badly injured in the explosion and taken to the hospital. He has since been released and is recovering at home, according to officials.

A second device was then found in a dumpster behind Wiregrass Rehab Center, according to Special Agent Jennifer Conway with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

During Friday's hearing, the judge declined to immediately set a bond but said he would make a decision later in the day.

King's attorney, Benjamin Freeman, said, "Mr. Sylvio has a constitutional right to bond and Judge Lewis agreed that he had a constitutional right to bond and indicated he would set bond in this matter. At this point, Mr. Sylvio is presumed innocent and as such is entitled to a reasonable bond."

The district attorney's office has declined to comment on the case.

