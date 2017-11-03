‘THE Game’ set to take place Saturday in Tuscaloosa!

It’s beginning to feel like a big game is approaching Saturday night on campus at Alabama.

Number 2 Alabama takes on surging LSU in Bryan-Denny Stadium. Both teams are calling this ‘THE Game’ with so much at stake. If Bama wins they will improve to 9 and 0 and very strong bet to win the SEC.

More than 100,000 screaming fans are expected to rock Bryant-Denny. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. but already the campus is buzzing.

Workmen are erecting tents, traffic detour signs are flashing and we even found students planting flags so vendors will know where to set up.

