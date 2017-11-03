Tuscaloosa faithful hoping for Tide to roll Saturday

Alabama takes on LSU Saturday night and it should be a good one.

Bama wants to keep its undefeated record intact while the Bengal Tigers hope to continue their resurgence since losing to Troy University earlier this year.

From a downtown donut shop in Tuscaloosa, Memphis native-turned Bama fan Jeanne Duffy hopes the tide will roll Saturday night.

"I love when we beat those Tigers from LSU," said Duffy.

"I'm exited about the game," said Faith Tweed, a senior at the University of Alabama.

On campus, we found Tweed planting little flags marking the spots for vendors to set up. As a senior, Faith took a moment to realize it's been a great ride since Saban came on board.

"Yes, it's been a great experience and I love it," Tweed said.

Alexa Summerlin feels the same way.

"I feel honored to be part of something special and will look back on this time and say, 'Yeah we won pretty much,'" said Summerlin.

Since the game isn't until 7 p.m. Saturday, RVers had yet to show up but no doubt they are on the way.

Ron Clement, for one, arrived on Thursday.. two days before the game to take it all in.

"We've been Bama fans all our lives and avoid the traffic for one thing," Clement said.

Bryant-Denny Stadium won't be the only place rockin' Saturday. Charles Spurlin is looking for big crowds at his downtown business both Friday and Saturday. Spurlin owns The Shirt Shop.

"The stadium is a mile away and the downtown area is great. Our business should be ten-fold," said Spurlin

