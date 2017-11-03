Wind Creek State Park opens community archery park

Wind Creek State Park held a grand opening for the state’s 13th community archery park on Friday.

The archery park, located on Alabama Highway 128 near the park office, will be open year-round during normal park hours. Visitors can enjoy recreational shooting, competitive tournaments, and outdoor educational programming, according to officials with Outdoor Alabama.

The facility features a seven-target adult range from 20 to 50 yards and three-target youth range of five to 15 yards. Use of the archery park is free for those 16 and under or 65 and older. Entry to Wind Creek still apply.

New Archery range opens at Wind Creek State Park pic.twitter.com/xI9tzZzI44 — Ted Hughes (@tedhughes_wsfa) November 3, 2017

For non-residents, an annual WMA license or non-resident hunting license is required. Officials say licenses are available from various local retailers or online at this website. outdooralabama.com

Wind Creek now joins 12 other community archery parks currently in operation throughout the state including Athens, Cullman, Dothan, Demopolis, Decatur, Elba, Foley, Heflin, Lincoln, Tuscaloosa, Ozark, and Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham.

These facilities are one component of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) effort to increase awareness and participation in the life skill of archery

Officials also say there are additional recreational opportunities available at Wind Creek Park including the recently opened zip line canopy tour, hiking, horseback riding, access to Lake Martin, fishing playground, beach area and more.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.