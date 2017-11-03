2 juveniles arrested after robbery with knife in Montgomery

Two minors have been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery that was reported by the victim to school security officers at Jeff Davis High School, the Montgomery Police Department confirmed Friday.

Court documents indicate the robbery with a knife happened in the 3400 block of Carter Hill Road, which is the same location as the school. However, when reached for comment, Montgomery Public Schools spokesperson Tom Salter said the incident did not happen at the school, only that it was reported to authorities there.

Montgomery Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett confirmed Salter's statement, saying the exact location of the robbery was unknown.

What is known is that around 2 p.m. Thursday the victim was robbed of approximately $13 worth of property.

After an investigation, police arrested two suspects. Deandre Vinson, 16, is charged as an adult with first-degree robbery. The second suspect, also a juvenile male, is not named because he's charged as a juvenile.

Salter confirmed Vinson is a student at JD but said he didn't know the names of the other suspect or the victim so he couldn't say whether they are also students there.

Asked about the knife, Salter said he couldn't say with certainty if it was ever on the school campus, but he said metal detectors are in use daily at the school. Duckett said the knife has not been recovered.

Vinson is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.