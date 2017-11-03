Court documents: Montgomery man beat girl, siblings for a year

A 33-year-old Montgomery man has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse, the Montgomery Police Department confirmed.

Matthew Oneal Jordan was taken into custody Thursday, a day after an investigation was opened into the alleged abuse of a girl he knows. Investigators said the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

Court documents say the victim and her siblings were subjected to "repeated cruel beatings which left visible injuries" over the course of a year.

The child had visible old injuries and new injuries, according to the affidavit.

Jordan is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $15,000.

