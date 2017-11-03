MPS Board votes against $11M sale of Georgia Washington Middle School

The Montgomery County Board of Education has voted not to sell Georgia Washington Jr. High to the Town of Pike Road. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

After nearly two weeks of meetings and discussions, the Montgomery County Board of Education voted Friday against selling Georgia Washington Middle School to the Town of Pike Road.

The MPS board was under contract to sell the school to Pike Road for $11 million but there was a clause in that contract that allowed the board to withdraw from the agreement if they found a feasibility study conducted on the sale to be unsatisfactory.

Board members were given the results of the study Friday. It laid out where students would go if Georgia Washington were to be sold and how the sale would affect all of the middle schools in the school system.

According to the presentation, selling the school would have required a shift of enrollment for every one of the system's middle schools. It would have put MPS middle schools right over 95 percent capacity, which experts have recommended be between 85 and 90 percent.

The original Oct. 10 vote to approve the sale was 4-3. Friday's vote not to go forward with the sale was 5-2.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This report has been updated to clarify Fridays' vote as 5-2, not 7-2.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.