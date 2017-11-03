ADOC to hire independent project management team

The Alabama Department of Corrections has announced plans to hire an independent project management team. The team will develop master plans for capital projects, including the construction of new facilities and renovations of existing ones.

According to ADOC, a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) was issued on Friday. This request will work to determine if companies are qualified to do this work with preference given to those that are based in Alabama.

The selected firm or team will provide program and project management services for the construction, renovation, and rehabilitation of correctional facilities under the DOC statewide. According to the RFQ, the services will include but are not limited to the following:

• Planning and Programming Services

• Site Planning and Site Evaluation Services

• Pre-Construction Services

• Construction Management Services

Department of Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn said the RFQ will allow an independent team of experts to develop a plan to address the current and future needs of the department.

“It is clear that we have serious infrastructure needs within our prison system, and we need to make decisions on correcting these issues. Today we are taking a large step toward doing just that,” Dunn said. “This plan will provide a blueprint for long-term fixes to this generational problem.”

According to the ADOC, the management team should be in place by mid-December.

