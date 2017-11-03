East Alabama Food Bank feeding families for the holidays

The East Alabama Food Bank is stocking up to distribute food for the holidays. Right now, they say they are looking for items like rice and pasta that are staples for a hearty meal, but they say that donations are important all year long.

“Hunger isn't relegated just to the holiday season," said East Alabama Food Bank Executive Director, Martha Henk. "It really is a year round issue, but we do have a particular emphasis around Thanksgiving and Christmas. So many of our agencies that rely on us for food do come and get a great quantity of food that they’re able to give out to families during the holiday time and then also on into the new year."

She encourages everyone to donate items, saying that no donation is too small.

“I read recently that Alabama is one of the top 10 states for food and security. In my service area alone there’s more than 70,000 people that fall into that category, more than 20,000 of them are children so it is a significant issue," says Henk.

Right now the east Alabama food bank is distributing around 410,000 pounds of food each month.

