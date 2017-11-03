Saint James downs Deshler in 4 sets for 4A Volleyball title

The Saint James Trojans now reign supreme over all in Class 4A Volleyball. The Trojans defeated Deshler 3 sets to 1 in Thursday's 4A State Championship game.

Saint James bounced back from dropping a 21-25 first set to win 25-19, 25-20 and 25-19 to take the game.

Junior outside hitter Carson Ann Crow shined in the most important game of the season. Crow recorded 21 kills and had 16 digs on her way to earning the Class 4A tournament's Most Valuable Player honors. Crow's play also landed her on the Class 4A All-State Tournament Team.

Crow's teammates also came to play. LizAnne Livings made a living killing the ball, notching 16 of them. Setter Emily Osley had 37 assists and 15 digs.

On the other side of the net, the Tigers were led in play by Karleigh Sledge. The senior middle hitter had 21 kills to pair with two blocks. Setter Kandice Ricks had 37 assists and 15 digs in the team's loss.

Players from Thursday's championship game filled out the 4A all-tournament team. Crow along with Livings and Osley made the team from Saint James. Ricks, Madison Jackson and Sledge of Deshler filled out the remainder of the spots on the tournament team.

This is Saint James's third state title in volleyball, first since 2003, and the first under coach Karen Lee.